Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.70. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Evolent Health by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 117,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

