Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.