Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Price Performance

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exterran Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exterran by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exterran by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Stories

