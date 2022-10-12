Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Exterran Price Performance
Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exterran Company Profile
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
Featured Stories
