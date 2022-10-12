Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

