Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.6 %
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
