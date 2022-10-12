Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FN opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

