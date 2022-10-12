Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FN opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

