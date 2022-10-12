Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

FICO opened at $405.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.08. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

