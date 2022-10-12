FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $597.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 597 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 620 ($7.49), with a volume of 5248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 629 ($7.60).

FDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a market capitalization of £684.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 759.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 881.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

