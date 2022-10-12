Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 2.3 %

FHI opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 196.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $283,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

