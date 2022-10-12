FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.09.
FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.16. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
