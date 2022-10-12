FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.09.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.16. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

