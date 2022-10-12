Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $73.67 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.