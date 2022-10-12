Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,451.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,051,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

