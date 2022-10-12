First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

FCF stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

