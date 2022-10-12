First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

