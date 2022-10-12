First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Major Shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 675,000 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FWRG opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $884.43 million and a PE ratio of 213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $3,175,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

