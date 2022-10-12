FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

