FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FirstCash Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04.
FirstCash Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstCash (FCFS)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.