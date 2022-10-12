FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

