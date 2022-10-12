Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after buying an additional 247,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184,787 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.



