Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.93

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.93 and last traded at $71.93, with a volume of 523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Five9 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 254.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

