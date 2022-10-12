FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

