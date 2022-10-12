Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

