Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fluor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

