Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,315 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,994,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,639,000 after purchasing an additional 342,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

