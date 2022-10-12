Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.