Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,145 shares of company stock worth $3,499,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

