Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

