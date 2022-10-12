Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Franklin Covey Price Performance
Shares of FC opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
