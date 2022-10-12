Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 121.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 262.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.