Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

