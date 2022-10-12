FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $41,607,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,135,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
