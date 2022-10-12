FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after buying an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.