FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.54. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.