FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.54. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.