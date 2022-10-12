G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.14

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $638 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.59.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

