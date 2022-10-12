Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3,836.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

