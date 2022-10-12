Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Geron by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 69.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Geron by 125.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.83. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

