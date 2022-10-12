Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,394.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.