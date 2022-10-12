Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 1,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 165,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,345,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,470,621,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.65 and a 200-day moving average of $267.36.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.