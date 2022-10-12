Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%.

