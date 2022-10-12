Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $216.20

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216.20 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 217.20 ($2.62), with a volume of 243894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.80 ($2.67).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Grainger Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,018.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

About Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45). In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52). Also, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 23,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

