Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.50

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131.33 ($1.59), with a volume of 1182377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.60 ($1.64).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.67.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.