Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.