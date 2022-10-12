Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,937,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,084,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.