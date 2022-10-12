Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

HLT opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.