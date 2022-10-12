Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.00

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 82 ($0.99), with a volume of 3196387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.03).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of £966.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8,200.00.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.77%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

