Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

NYSE:HUM opened at $498.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.