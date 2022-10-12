iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.58

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
iBio Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of -3.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Further Reading
