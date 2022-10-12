iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.58

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of -3.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iBio by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

