Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

