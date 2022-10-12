Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 154,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 37.5% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.0% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.65 and a 200-day moving average of $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.44.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

