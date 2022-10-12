ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $147.41

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.41 and last traded at $147.59, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 340.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.