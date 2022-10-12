Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,027.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,027 ($24.49) and last traded at GBX 2,027 ($24.49), with a volume of 3231379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,006 ($24.24).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248 ($27.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,901.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.67. The company has a market capitalization of £19.22 billion and a PE ratio of 951.64.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

