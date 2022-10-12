Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.59

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Inpixon Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 565.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

