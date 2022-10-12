Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.59

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Inpixon Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 565.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon
About Inpixon
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpixon (INPX)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.